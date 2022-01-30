Celebrities pay respect on Holocaust Remembrance Day with hashtag

View this post on Instagram
The goal of the campaign, which has reached 650 million viewers worldwide over the past seven years, is to enable communities around the world – both Jewish and non-Jewish – to identify, learn and commemorate the horrors of the Holocaust and the destructive values that led to it, which must be uprooted from society for the sake of its future, through new and traditional media forms.
Among those who uploaded a photo account with the #WeRemember hashtag to their Instagram account was Jewish-American film and television actor Gabriel Macht, who played the role of Harvey Specter in the popular series Suits. Macht, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, maintains an Instagram account with 2.6 million followers.