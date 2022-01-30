Actor Gabriel Macht attends Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Actor Gabriel Macht attends Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Champagne Armand De Brignac)

Celebrities pay respect on Holocaust Remembrance Day with hashtag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht)

This year, as in previous years, the #WeRemember global campaign was led by the World Jewish Congress on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was observed on January 27.

The goal of the campaign, which has reached 650 million viewers worldwide over the past seven years, is to enable communities around the world – both Jewish and non-Jewish – to identify, learn and commemorate the horrors of the Holocaust and the destructive values that led to it, which must be uprooted from society for the sake of its future, through new and traditional media forms.

Among those who uploaded a photo account with the #WeRemember hashtag to their Instagram account was Jewish-American film and television actor Gabriel Macht, who played the role of Harvey Specter in the popular series Suits. Macht, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, maintains an Instagram account with 2.6 million followers.