Turkish, Israeli tycoons open NY Peruvian restaurant alongside Arjun Waney

For those traveling to New York in the near future: Turkish billionaire Ferit Sahenk, Indian international culinary personality Arjun Waney, and New York real estate tycoon Rotem Rosen have brought the famous cuisine of the international Peruvian restaurant Coya to the Big Apple for just two weeks.

Coya will open as a pop-up restaurant on the second floor of the Zuma restaurant, which is owned by the three businessmen



Turkish billionaire Ferit Sahenk (Credit: Reuters)

The arrival of the world-renowned restaurant in New York was made possible in order to provide customers in New York with the flavors from the luxury Coya restaurants in London and Dubai.

Waney is also the founder and owner of a number of well-known international restaurants and culinary establishments, including The Arts Club and La Petite Maison. They are now promising to bring to New Yorkers, who are awakening after the corona pandemic, the flavors of the Incas.