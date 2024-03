Israel's Knesset decided unanimously on Sunday that every year, on the 24th day of the Hebrew calendar month of Tishrei, the country will observe a national day of remembrance for the October 7 massacre.

The Knesset also agreed that this year, there will be a one-time ceremony on October 7 to commemorate the attack.

This year, since the 24th day of the Tishrei falls on Shabbat, ceremonies will be held the following day.