Haifa University awards honorary doctorate to Delta Galil Industries CEO





Dabah was honored for his unique business acumen and support of the University of Haifa through the Delta Galil Program for Academic Leadership in the Ethiopian Student Community , which provides academic support and personal mentorship.





Since 2013, the program has changed the lives of 148 students of Ethiopian descent by offering them financial support, empowering them through workshops and courses, and providing a team of insightful academic consultants.





“It is an honor for me to receive this degree from the University of Haifa as its vision coincides with Delta Industries’ commitment to unity and diversity,” Dabah said.





Dabah was recognized for his unique dedication to higher education and its ability to impact society at large and was applauded for his long-time support of Ethiopian students who study at the university.





University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin commended Dabah, saying, “We honor Mr. Dabah for his unique insights and extraordinary skills which illuminate the successful international business he leads. We are grateful for his inspiring vision that emphasizes the importance of higher education as a vital engine fueling Israeli society and humanity as a whole.”