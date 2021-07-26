Tom Lahat, the son of Israeli business magnate Ofra Strauss, proposed to his longtime partner Shir Marom in Switzerland.
Since then, there has been an immense sense of joy radiating throughout the Strauss-Lahat family, following the note of uplifting news.
Lahat, this past week, got down on one knee and proposed to his partner Shir Marom.
The romantic proposal itself, took place during the couple’s trip abroad, where they were settled amid the breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.
The junior Lahat is one of the founders of Tailor Brands, which has developed a platform for branding and launching small businesses - recently raising tens of millions of dollars towards forwarding the company's mission.
Strauss is the chairperson of the Strauss Group - traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - which is one of the largest food product manufacturers in Israel - focusing on dairy products, coffee, water, snacks, salads and dips.