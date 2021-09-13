CEO and co-founder of the cyber company Armis Security Yevgeny Dibrov marries his partner Sharin Fisher in first glittering wedding of the Jewish New Year.

CEO and co-founder of the cyber company Armis Security Yevgeny Dibrov, and his partner Sharin Fisher, were married last Friday in the first glittering wedding of the Jewish New Year, which some have already termed as the wedding of the year.

The couple, who married at Ronit Farm in the Sharon, walked towards the canopy accompanied by their parents to the sounds of the song 'Together' performed live by Marina Maximilian and Guy Menach.

Chef Erez Komarovsky was entrusted with the culinary responsibilities, and Sky Production created the spectacular design and production for the event.

The many young people who cavorted on the dance floor throughout the evening enjoyed a live performance by Static and Ben El and music by DJ Roy Leibowitz and Itai Galo from Atisuto.

Among those offering congratulations were: Nadir Izrael, Yossi Cohen, Yizhar Shai, Mor Silver and her husband Vadim, Gili Raanan, Pinchas Buharis, Merav Bahat, Gil Azrielant, Maor Shlomo, and others.

Dibrov's company, Armis Security, was sold for $1.1 billion a year ago. His now wife, Fisher, is a partner in Fort Ross Ventures.