Israeli fashion designer launches independent fashion, lifestyle brand

Fashion designer and senior lecturer Anat Hefetz, who has worked outside Israel for the past decade, returned to Israel and launched an independent fashion and lifestyle brand – KAWAYAN.

The launch event was held at the Braverman Gallery. Numerous friends of Hefetz were invited, including colleagues from Shenkar College, where she is a lecturer and facilitator, industry colleagues, family members and close friends.

Along with silk clothes, hats, bags, and leather garments, Hefetz presented a series of dozens of bamboo canes that she engraved and painted, as well as original collaborations with jewelry designer Bili Sander and ceramicist Esti Castro.



Anat Hefetz launches independent fashion and lifestyle brand – KAWAYAN (Credit: ITZIK BIRAN)

Hefetz created the collection while living in the Philippines, where she was honored to exhibit at the well-known Ayala Museum.

The exhibition was a great success, was widely covered in the local media and will soon be shown in Vietnam. Complimenting Hefetz on her impressive collection: proud husband Shmulik Weiss, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Adia Suari, fashion experts Leah Peretz, Dorin Frankfurt, Tamara Yuval Jones, Kedem Sasson and others.