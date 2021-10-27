Israeli jewelry designer opens up pop-up store in Tel Aviv

Jewelry designer Eti Kobo last week opened the first physical pop-up store of the jewelry brand COCONUT LOVE in the Ofer Mall in Ramat Aviv. Kobo, 31, maintains an Instagram account with 68,000 followers, many of whom are famous women, leading opinion leaders and pillars of fashion.



Eti Kobo (Credit: Courtesy)

In the pop-up store she opened – she had previously sold only online – one could purchase one of four Kobo-designed necklaces for only NIS 19, with all proceeds donated to the “One in Nine” organization, which helps women with breast cancer and their relatives.

In the pop-up store’s first days of operation, all the chains intended for donation were purchased. At the pop-up store – which will operate until the beginning of November – Kobo’s brand of jewelry will be sold, including classic pearl necklaces, along with necklaces with unique twists, iconic bracelets for hand and foot, earrings, eyeglass chains and more.



Israeli jewelry designer opens up pop-up store in Tel Aviv (Credit: Omri Amsalem)

Getting excited with Kobo: Proud husband, businessman Oded Kobo, good friend Yael Nizri and dozens of Kobo’s followers, who were happy for the opportunity to meet her, and waited patiently in the long lines at the store.