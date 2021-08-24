Israel's second-ever astronaut oversees preparations for Rakia space launch

As part of the preparations for the space launch, which is expected to take place in early 2022, a meeting was recently held on the campus of Reichman University (IDC Herzliya) in the presence of the second Israeli who will fly into space - Eitan Stibbe

The meeting was part of a series of gatherings that are currently taking place between the researchers and the entrepreneurs who will participate in the ‘Rakia’ mission . During the meeting, some of the research and demonstrations that will be performed at the International Space Station were presented to Stibbe and the Ramon Foundation team.

A variety of experiments were selected for the mission, including ILAN-ES, an experiment designed by researcher and dean of the School of Sustainability, Prof. Yoav Yair, who was chosen to take part in the ‘Rakia’ mission subject to NASA and Axiom Space approval.

Israeli astronaut Eitan Stibbe and researcher and dean of the School of Sustainability, Prof. Yoav Yair. (Elad Malka)

The experiment deals with the observation of lightning storms from space and optical phenomena in the upper atmosphere that are associated with extremely strong lightning. The observations from space will be accompanied by viewing a network of cameras in various places around the world, including ten from schools in Israel.

Students from the Reichman School of Sustainability will participate in various aspects of the mission, including observation management, social operations, and involvement in educational projects.