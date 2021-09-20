Mimi Luzon back in New York to brush shoulders with Irina Shayk, Kate Upton

As she does every year, Mimi Luzon , the Israeli skin health expert, who is responsible for the skincare of the faces of some of the world’s leading supermodels, flew especially to New York, to give personal facials to some of the big names before the leading shows of New York Fashion Week, and the glittering ‘Met Gala’ event.

Among the models who came to receive treatment from Luzon this year: her good friend Irina Shayk, Kate Upton , Alessandra Ambrosio, Stella Maxwell and Precious Lee, editor of Vogue Thailand.

Kate Upton. (Mimi Luzon)

Luzon is the esthetician to some of the world’s top models – like Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio and Ambrosio.

She has a beautiful home salon in Petah Tikva, where men and women come to her from near and far and they swear by her.

Mimi Luzon. (Mimi Luzon