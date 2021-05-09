Families in need, and a fintech company ready to help out

As part of fintech company eToro’s policy of supporting local communities, a $100,000 donation was made to the Israel Solidarity Fund, which distributes grants directly to those who have been hit hardest financially due to the coronavirus crisis.
In a meeting between Yoni Assia, founder and CEO of eToro, and Chemi Peres, one of the founders and leaders of the ISF foundation, Peres announced that eToro’s contribution would help dozens of families all over the country who have lost their livelihoods .
He announced that the first stage of the initiative has concluded, and the expected second phase will focus on promoting employment in Israel.