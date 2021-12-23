The Jaffa luxury hotel hosts designer Alon Livne's winter fashion show

Michael Schmidt, CEO of The Jaffa luxury hotel, located in Jaffa, hosted fashion designer Alon Livneh last Thursday at an event where the designer’s new winter collection was unveiled.



The exhibition took place as part of a series of special events held monthly at The Chapel, a cupola area within the hotel, which has been transformed, following a strict preservation process, from a prayer area into an exclusive hospitality complex.



Thirty models walked the runway and presented gorgeous evening dresses and cocktail dresses along with the couture details for which Livne is known. International Israeli model Nivar Madar concluded the show.



Nivar Madar (Credit: Lens Productions)



The show was attended by colleagues from the Israeli design industry, stylists, fashion people, and celebs who came to pay tribute and also adhered to the black and white dress code. In attendance applauding were Yaara Keydar, Tamara Yuval-Jones, Etty Kubo, designer Vivi Bellaish and others. The show was attended by colleagues from the Israeli design industry, stylists, fashion people, and celebs who came to pay tribute and also adhered to the black and white dress code. In attendance applauding were Yaara Keydar, Tamara Yuval-Jones, Etty Kubo, designer Vivi Bellaish and others.