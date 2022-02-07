Beit Lessin premieres new musical as theater slowly returns to normalcy

The Baruch Ivcher Beit Lessin Theater began to feel optimism and hope for a return to normalcy with the premiere of the musical Crossing the Wall starring Chen Amsalem, Oz Zehavi, Evelin Hagoel, Yael Elkana and others.

The production is based on Rama Burshtein-Shai’s award-winning film which deals with the story of a newly-observant woman in her thirties who is looking for a match. The adaptation from the big screen to the theater was made by the creative team of the hit Zero Motivation which underwent a similar process. The team included director Ido Rosenberg, Oren Yaakobi, who was in charge of the play and lyrics, and Elai Botner, who wrote the lyrics and melodies.

Ayelet Shaked and Tzipi Pines attend the premiere of 'Crossing the Wall' at Beit Lessin Theater (credit: RAFI DALOIA)

Theater director Tzipi Pines hosted many guests on premiere night, including Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Danny and Janis Gillerman, Rama Burshtein-Shai, Noa Koler – who starred in the film – and others.