Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
A SCENE from ‘The Property.’ (photo credit: YARON SCHARF)
A SCENE from ‘The Property.’
(photo credit: YARON SCHARF)
MUST SEE

Haifa International Film Festival announces Israeli lineup 

By HANNAH BROWN   SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 21:37

On the morning of October 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, the Haifa International Film Festival shut down early on its final day. Now, almost a year later, the festival has announced its slate of Israeli films for its 40th-anniversary edition.

This year, festival organizers have made a major change to its Israeli competitions: Instead of separate competitions for dramatic feature films and documentaries, they will all be in one category, called the Israeli Cinema Competition. 

The festival will held during Sukkot (October 15-26) at the Haifa Cinematheque and other theaters around the city. 

“Due to a realization that was also established in the most important film festivals in the world (Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, etc.), that there is no one genre more important or creative than the other, we decided to hold one high-quality competition in which the best cinematic works will be presented and compete, both Israeli narrative and documentary cinema,” said Yaron Shamir, the festival’s artistic director.

The new category will include 13 films, seven dramas, and six documentaries. 

Director Paola Corteselli at the Haifa International Film Festival (credit: Haifa International Film Festival/Ziv Amar)
Director Paola Corteselli at the Haifa International Film Festival (credit: Haifa International Film Festival/Ziv Amar)

Among the dramas will be Dani Rosenberg’s Of Dogs and Men, a fact-based story about a girl (Or Avinoam) from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who lost her dog during the October 7 massacre by Hamas and goes back to look for it. This movie was recently shown at the Venice Film Festival. 

Who will be there

Tom Shoval made Youth, a movie starring David Cunio, who is currently held hostage in Gaza (as is one of his brothers), a decade ago. His latest film, Life Without Cover, which will take part in the upcoming festival, stars Dana Ivgy as a mysterious woman searching for her guardian, who has disappeared.

Dana Modan’s The Property, based on Rutu Modan’s graphic novel, stars Rivka Michaeli as a grandmother who takes her granddaughter to Poland to reclaim family property. 

Li Gilat’s Girls Like Us tells the story of a girl from a troubled family who falls in love with a female soldier who becomes her teacher. 

Sophie Artus’s Halisa stars Noa Koler as a nurse who becomes involved in the life of an unwed mother in her clinic. 

Two major figures in cultural and literary history are the subjects of documentaries: Yair Qedar’s Outsider.Freud highlights Sigmund Freud’s life through his letters, and Eliran Peled’s Kafka’s Last Trial traces the incredible journey of the unpublished manuscripts that Franz Kafka entrusted to his friend, Max Brod, which ended up in a Tel Aviv apartment. 

In addition, the festival will feature a showcase for new Israeli films, as well as a short film competition, and a screening of a newly restored version of Eran Riklis’s The Syrian Bride, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the film’s release.

The full festival program will be available later this month at haifaff.co.il



Related Tags
Haifa
arts
Haifa International Film Festival
film festival
MUST MORE:
MUST SEE

'Loving Art, Making Art' festival celebrates 20 years

Tel Aviv’s Loving Art, Making Art festival celebrates its 20th edition with exhibits, workshops, and tours. 12/09/2024 9:50 PM
MUST SEE

Haifa International Film Festival announces Israeli lineup

The Haifa Film Festival marks its 40th year with a new Israeli Cinema Competition, merging dramas and documentaries. 12/09/2024 9:37 PM
MUST SEE

Yasmeen Godder and Dikla Reunite for Shout Aloud at the Israel Festival

Nearly 25 years after their first collaboration, acclaimed choreographer Yasmeen Godder and singer Dikla join forces once again for Shout Aloud, featuring a new diverse cast of performers. 12/09/2024 9:28 PM
MUST SEE

This year’s Israel Festival will be held at the Gaza border

This year's Israel festival will focus on the Israel-Hamas war, centering around home, loss, and mourning. 10/09/2024 4:07 AM
Frenel’s ‘Judean Hills and the Dead Sea’
MUST

New art exhibit salutes work of pioneer Isaac Alexander Frenkel

Frenel's works, which had first been exhibited in the museum space exactly 100 years ago, were eventually acquired by prominent museums in Israel and abroad. 09/09/2024 11:08 AM
MUST VISIT

A visit to a ‘real, authentic’ Jerusalem hotel

Discover a hidden gem in the heart of Jerusalem, where history meets luxury. The American Colony Hotel, with its stone walls and vintage charm, offers a unique experience steeped in fascinating lore. 09/09/2024 12:04 AM
'One Day': A previous year's festivities.
MUST

'One Day': 2024's Israel Festival to close with an offering of hope

The program kicks off at the Sherover Auditorium of the Jerusalem Theatre at 5 p.m. on September 26, continuing through to 4 p.m. on the morrow. 08/09/2024 11:14 PM
Athletes are seen playing in this picture by Alma Machnes Kass.
MUST

Israeli artist's sports photography on display at Paris Cultural Olympiad

The Like A Dance in the Dark exhibit is produced in collaboration with the Paris-based Miss Parisette run by Elinor Agam, a theater director and former cultural attaché to Israel's Embassy in Paris. 08/09/2024 9:13 AM
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: September 6-12

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 06/09/2024 7:14 PM
A yoga Savasana pose in Gaza, as shown in the short film Emergency Routine.
MUST

Creating in times of war: A look at the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024

The contemporary traumatic setting of the Bezalel Graduate Exhibition 2024, emanated by the main exhibition on show, titled “Simultaneously: Creating in Times of War,” is a slap back to reality. 02/09/2024 9:01 AM
Load more