Beit Lessin Theater resumes activity after over a year with new premiere

The show is being reissued under the direction of Beit Lessin Theater director Tzipi Pines. Rehearsals for the play were held during the Corona period, but its release was halted until the cultural world was reopened.
The inspiring evening was opened by Pines with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Meron disaster. Chairman of the Friends Association Hila Rahav took the stage and thanked the friends for their support during the year when the theater was closed. Among those who were thrilled to return and watch an Israeli creation: Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and his wife Yael; Michal and Avraham Kadar, who divide their time between New York and Tel Aviv, and who were thanked for their contributions to scholarships for outstanding employees, actors, and creators; Liora Ofer; Ziv Aviram; Lizika and Ami Sagi and many more.