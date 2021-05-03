Beit Lessin Theater resumes activity after over a year with new premiere





Tzipi Pines and Hila Rahav (Credit: Aviv Hofi)

The show is being reissued under the direction of Beit Lessin Theater director Tzipi Pines. Rehearsals for the play were held during the Corona period, but its release was halted until the cultural world was reopened.





Avraham and Michal Kadar (Credit: Aviv Hofi)



The inspiring evening was opened by Pines with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Meron disaster. Chairman of the Friends Association Hila Rahav took the stage and thanked the friends for their support during the year when the theater was closed. Among those who were thrilled to return and watch an Israeli creation: Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and his wife Yael; Michal and Avraham Kadar, who divide their time between New York and Tel Aviv, and who were thanked for their contributions to scholarships for outstanding employees, actors, and creators; Liora Ofer; Ziv Aviram; Lizika and Ami Sagi and many more.

Last Saturday evening, after a year and two months during which they did not meet in the theater, members of the Friends of the Baruch Ivtzer Beit Lessin Theater came to watch the premiere of the play “I’m talking to you in Chinese.” This is the stage performance of the work by Savyon Liebrecht, the renowned and award-winning author, which combines an exciting personal drama with a social statement.