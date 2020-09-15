Beit Lessin gives holiday bonus for all employees

Tel Aviv’s Beit Lessin Theater announced this week that ahead of the High Holy Days, all employees would be given a holiday bonus of NIS 1,200 following a donation to the theater.Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, theaters across the country have been shut down, unable to put on productions nor to consequently pay employees from a wide range of functions. Hila Rahav, the head of the Association of Friends of the Beit Lessin Theater named after Baruch Ivcher, announced that they would be donating NIS 160,000, matching an already-made donation by Baruch Ivcher himself – amounting to a total of NIS 320,000 donated – enough to allow for the NIS 1,200 holiday bonus for all employees.“We are pleased to give the dedicated employees of the theater a special holiday gift amounting to NIS 1,200, made up of the donation of a special man, a lover and supporter of culture, Mr. Baruch Ivcher, who the theater is named after, as well as the generous donation of the members of the Association of Friends of Beit Lessin Theater,” Rahav said. “I hope the bonus sweetens the entrance of the new year and allows us continued creation, health, action and pleasure.”“About half a year ago, the world of culture fell silent,” director of Beit Lessin Tzippi Pines, said following the announcement. “The theater, which until then was bustling with life, was forced to lower the curtain and to send its employees home... these days, there is great value to supporting the theater and its staff, and I would like to thank Hila Rahav, Baruch Ivcher and the association for the initiative and the generous donation.”
