Let's make 'Hipstory': Israeli artist depicts world leaders in ways never seen before

'Hipstory' is a project by the artist Amit Shimoni , which aims to make important leaders from history and the present accessible to young generations through a pop, happy and colorful style.

'Hipstory', a project by the artist Amit Shimoni. (Pictured)(Amit Shimoni)

Hipstory began as Shimoni's final project at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in 2014 and has continued to grow ever since, and today includes over seventy leaders from Israel and around the world.

Over the years, the project has become an educational tool in schools and institutions and an informational tool among Jewish communities and organizations around the world.

'Hipstory', a project by the artist Amit Shimoni. (Amit Shimoni)

Shimoni thoroughly studies the characters he illustrates. The characters are assessed in their public and personal lives and in the question as to how history remembers them. To this, Shimoni adds a twist in his works that connects to the culture of the here and now. This is reflected in their clothing, accessories, tattoos, and colors.

Hipstory 's new product allows customers to order "THE BEST GIFT IN HIPSTORY" gift box and choose from the products and variety of characters.

'Hipstory', a project by the artist Amit Shimoni. (Amit Shimoni)

Shimoni has previously illustrated for the election campaign for the Prime Minister of Norway, the Mexican #GoVote campaign, and the recent US election. Recently, the Zipper production company created an entire event based on the Hipstory project for AppsFlyer, the high-tech company. The event featured breezy, summery branding based on eight of the 70 existing characters in Hipstory, and the combination created a cool, happy event.