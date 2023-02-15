The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Israel to boost Palestinian economy in advance of Ramadan

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 15:55

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 15:58

Israel's security cabinet took steps to boost the Palestinian economy in advance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held lengthy consultations with the Biden administration, according to a senior source.

This includes the regulation of tolls on the Allenby Bridge which is the main thorofare by which West Bank Palestinians travel abroad. Fuel fees will be lowered and the Israeli Economy Ministry will update the list of goods that are imported into the Palestinian territories.

The security cabinet made the decision at its meeting on Sunday, but details of the decision were only released on Wednesday. 

US firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 08:51 AM
Israeli insolvency lawyer expects increase of cases in 2023
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 12:17 AM
Mobileye sees $17 b. in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:34 PM
Musk delivers first Tesla Semi trucks
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 03:40 AM
Israeli private solar energy installations jump by 18% in 2022
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2022 03:56 AM
Tesla recalls 321,000 US vehicles over rear light issue
By REUTERS
11/19/2022 03:53 PM
Russia's Gazprom to ship 41.9 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
By REUTERS
11/18/2022 09:04 AM
Meta's board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:38 PM
Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:18 PM
Mercedes-Benz to sell shares in Russian subsidiaries to local investor
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:05 AM
Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios
By REUTERS
10/18/2022 11:32 AM
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4 point to 2.75% to quiet inflation
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 04:05 PM
Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:47 AM
Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenues rising to $700m. annually - CNBC Arabia
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 01:59 PM
Saudi C. Bank governor: Inflation in kingdom within reasonable rate
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 09:26 AM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by