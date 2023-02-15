Israel to boost Palestinian economy in advance of Ramadan

Israel's security cabinet took steps to boost the Palestinian economy in advance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held lengthy consultations with the Biden administration, according to a senior source.

This includes the regulation of tolls on the Allenby Bridge which is the main thorofare by which West Bank Palestinians travel abroad. Fuel fees will be lowered and the Israeli Economy Ministry will update the list of goods that are imported into the Palestinian territories.

The security cabinet made the decision at its meeting on Sunday, but details of the decision were only released on Wednesday.