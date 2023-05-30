The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gas, milk prices continue to rise

The increases are the latest in a series of recent price hikes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 20:01

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 19:26
Illustration image of a man fueling his car at a gas station, in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Gas prices will rise by four agorot per liter and milk prices will rise by 1% tonight, as the cost of living continues to rise in Israel.

Gas will reach NIS 6.85 per liter for self-service 95-octane benzine; full-service fueling will cost an extra 21 agorot. In Eilat, where there is no VAT, self-service 95-octane benzine will cost NIS 5.85 per liter, an increase of 3 agorot.

Milk prices will rise over the next few years

Meanwhile, milk prices will rise by 1%, just a month after they rose by 8.3%.

A carton of 3% milk will now cost NIS 7.23 and 1% milk will cost NIS 6.81.

Is the price of milk in Israel only going to continue to rise? (illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Is the price of milk in Israel only going to continue to rise? (illustrative) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Eshel leben will cost NIS 1.96 per container, while Gil leben will cost NIS 1.75. Emek cheese will cost NIS 51.98 per kg. and Gilboa cheese will cost NIS 49.42 per kg. White cheese will cost NIS 5.77 per small container.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed a deal with Israel’s dairy manufacturers under which the price of milk would rise by 9.28%, with the prices rising by 8.28% at the beginning of the month and rising by the remaining 1% on Thursday.

In total, the price will rise a point higher over the next few years than what was initially expected to be a 16% increase.

Zachy Hennessey contributed to this report.



