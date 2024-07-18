Aroma of bakery: Rugelach with melted cheese

After you take the dough out of the fridge, roll it out, then divide it in half. Align the edges to create two rectangles and then with a pizza roller it's time to make triangles like on a backgammon board, for beautiful results. The principle is the same and you can play with the filling like other hard cheeses, and of course sweet fillings like jam or 2 chocolate cubes in each bagel.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups of Sugat self-raising flour (280 grams)1 cup yogurt 130 mlHalf a teaspoon of salt (3 grams)A quarter cup of olive oil (50 ml)3 tablespoons of water (45 ml)

for the filling:

50 grams of grated yellow cheese50 grams of Bulgarian cheese

For glazing:

A handful of chopped cilantro and parsley leavesA quarter cup of olive oil (50 ml)3 crushed garlic clovesHalf a teaspoon of coarse salt

Instructions:

1. Put the dough ingredients in a bowl and start kneading until you get a soft and pleasant dough. You can also use a mixer. Wrap the dough and put it in the fridge for half an hour to rest.2. In the meantime prepare the glaze: mix mix all the ingredients.

3. Remove the dough from the refrigerator, divide into two parts and roll out on a work surface with a little flour. Cut the edges of the dough so that a long rectangle is formed and cut with a pizza knife into triangles.

4. Place yellow cheese and a small cube of Bulgarian cheese at the edge of each triangle and roll from the wide end to the thin end until you get a Rugelach. It is important to make sure that the end of the Rugelach is at the bottom so that it does not open during baking.

5. Place the Rugelach on a tray with baking paper and put it in an oven that has been preheated to 200 degrees with top and bottom heat.

6. After ten minutes, apply a little of the glaze to each rogel in the pan with a brush, and increase the heat of the oven to turbo. Put in for another quarter of an hour or until the rogelach are golden on the edges.

Hagar Gabai, in collaboration with Sugat