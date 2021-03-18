The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Naturally conceived quadruplets born in Israel in 1/700,000 chance

Multiple births are usually the result of fertility treatments • "Every time they brought me a baby outside, and all I could think of was 'thank God that yet another baby is okay,'" their father said

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2021 14:08
Hussan Yukov and Yemin Gavertansa's Quadruplets born at Kaplan Medical Center (photo credit: MAARIV)
Hussan Yukov and Yemin Gavertansa's Quadruplets born at Kaplan Medical Center
(photo credit: MAARIV)
Hussan Yukov, 38, and her husband Yemin Gavertansa were blessed with the rare birth of quadruplets today at Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center – a birthing which has a 1 in 700,000 chance of occurring.
Usually multiple births are the result of fertility treatments, but Yukov's quadruplets were conceived naturally. The natural birth of four babies - two girls and two boys - is almost a medical miracle.
Gavertansa, the lucky father, said: "I'm very excited and very happy, happy also that my wife got through everything safely and also the children came out healthy. This is a present from God that I received.
"I want to thank the Kaplan hospital staff that guided her through the pregnancy and up to the birth," he said. "We have two girls at home: six and three-and-a-half. The older is very excited, is waiting for this – asking all the time when the new babies are coming and when mom gave birth. The little one is also excited – also a little jealous that now she is already not the baby of the house."
Prof. Adi Weissbach, head of Kaplan's maternity ward, treated the couple for the entirety of the pregnancy.
"Due to the high level of risk, the patient entered observation at the hospital already in the month of January, when she was in the 28th week of pregnancy," she said. "Births of this type usually end in a premature birth around the 29th week, however in this instance, we succeeded in stabilizing the mother's condition until the 33rd week. When she began to feel contractions, we began a Cesarean section operation."
"The birth was a little scary," said Gavertansa, "I didn't enter the room, and waited outside. Every time they brought me a baby outside and all I could think of was 'thank God that yet another baby is okay.'"
Dr. Kalanit Shaporen, deputy director of the preterm and natal ward, related that "the babies received four medical teams, including physicians, nurses and midwives. In the course of the birth, there was full cooperation between the teams in order to help the mother and her children to get through the birth safely."
The premature babies needed medical support for their breathing condition until their situation stabilized, and are now in good condition and ready for release soon.

The parents are already thinking of the next step: reuniting their new babies with their young children at home. 
"It's very hard: I work at a housewares warehouse and my wife works at a factory in the Yavne area. It's financially hard for us because she entered pregnancy observation at the fourth month. It will be hard to organize with four kids and another two small ones," Gavertansa said.
"We don't have help," he said. "We didn't get anything from the National Insurance Agency, just an allowance after the birth. Some said maybe they would help us because of the quadruplets and the National Insurance Agency said we didn't deserve anything because we're foreign workers – despite us being refugees."


