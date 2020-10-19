The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

37 meter cat-shaped Nazca line discovered in Peru

While most Nazca lines were attributed to the Nazca culture, this cat geoglyph seems to be significantly older.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 06:13
Persian Sand Cat (Felis margarita thinobia) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Persian Sand Cat (Felis margarita thinobia)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A new, previously undiscovered figure has been discovered among the famous Nazca lines in Peru, but unlike the other strange geoglyphs, it clearly resembles a relaxing cat, the BBC reported Sunday.
The 37 meter-long figure, which like all Nazca lines is a massive drawing in the ground known as a geoglyph, was recently discovered and plans were drawn up to make a new path to an observation platform, which would provide a vantage point with which to best see the other lines.
"The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear, because it's situated on quite a steep slope that is prone to the effects of natural erosion," the Peruvian Culture Ministry said in a statement, according to the BBC.
Found in an area spanning around 1,000 square kilometers in southern Peru, the Nazca lines have always been something of great intrigue to scholars due to their sheer size, often reaching 30 meters in width and sometimes over 9 kilometers in length, according to ABC News.
These geoglyphs, which often resemble animals, people or other geometric shapes, were made in the Nazca Desert by making depressions in the ground, leaving the colored desert ground exposed. Due to their historic value, they were recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994.
Most scholars attribute their creation to the Nazca culture, specifically during the period ranging from 200 to 700 CE. However, the same apparently does not hold true for the newly uncovered cat.
According to Johny Isla, Peru's chief archaeologist for the Nazca lines, the cat geoglyph is likely considerably older than the other lines, dating to the late Paracas era, specifically the period between 500 BCE and 200 CE.
"We know that from comparing iconographies," he told the Efe news agency, the BBC reported.
"Paracas textiles, for example, show birds, cats and people that are easily comparable to these geoglyphs."
Since its discovery, the cat has been cleaned and conserved, ensuring it remains in good condition, according to the Peruvian Culture Ministry, the BBC reported. However this is not the first time a new Nazca line was discovered, despite their massive size. In November 2019, researchers from Yamagata University in Japan discovered 143 new Nazca lines, which included a fish, a bird, humanoid figures and even a two-headed snake, ABC News reported.
"One of the things that continues to surprise, and that many ask, is how we still find new geoglyphs," Isla, said, according to ABC News.
"In fact, there are new ones and we will continue to find more."
New technological advancements certainly help, with new geoglyphs being found with greater frequency due to drone technology.
"This has improved a lot in recent years with the use of modern technology," Isla explained, according to ABC News.
"Before we had aerial photographs or photographs from planes, but now we have photos that can be taken with drones at very low altitudes and that helps us a lot."


Tags archaeology peru Cats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli Arabs should support the Israel-UAE peace plan -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by