The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Activist turns anti-Nazi act into commodified digital art

The renegade human rights activist has turned his destructive political art performance into a non-fungible token - a digital piece of art that can be bought and sold.

By MICHAEL STARR  
APRIL 1, 2021 07:38
A screenshot of Prof. Dr. Stanislovas Tomas' video in which he destroys a Nazi collaborator's plaque (photo credit: screenshot)
A screenshot of Prof. Dr. Stanislovas Tomas' video in which he destroys a Nazi collaborator's plaque
(photo credit: screenshot)
A Lithuanian activist has turned his destruction of a controversial plaque commemorating a Nazi war criminal into a commodified digital piece of art. 
In 2019, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Prof. Dr. Stanislovas Thomas destroyed the memorial plaque of Jonas Noreika — a Nazi collaborator — with a sledgehammer. Thomas was sentenced to three months prison and a fine, but fled the country before his arrest, and has evaded Lithuanian police since.
Now the renegade human rights activist has turned his destructive political art performance into a "Non-Fungible Token" - a digital piece of art that can be bought and sold. 
Thomas uploaded a video of himself smashing the plaque with a sledgehammer as a Non-Fungible Token onto a website called OpenSea, which allows for the trading and valuing of NFTs. 
A Non-Fungible Token works very much the same way the buying and selling of any work of art does. Fungible items, such as currency, are not unique and have a value limited by themselves. Non-fungible items, like artwork, are one-of-a-kind, and have a value that is set by what collectors are willing to pay. This extends to the digital world as well. While cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is fungible, NFTs have a price all their own.
Not content remaining in hiding since the plaque has been restored - and his sledgehammer allegedly destroyed by court order - Thomas has continued his defiance against the glorification of Noreika by commodifying the act that earned him a criminal record. On Thursday morning, the video was worth 0.1 WETH (a digital currency), about $14 American. It remains to be seen if the price will continue to rise.
Noreika, a Nazi collaborator, is seen by many Lithuanians as a national hero for his fight against the Soviets as a partisan, but to others he is remembered for his orders to massacre Jews and corral them into ghettos. 
Thomas wrote to the Jerusalem Post, that the mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Šimašius, made a statement "that the Nazi plaque was similar to the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus for ethnic Lithuanians, and that my name had to be forgotten like the name of Herostratus," referring to an ancient Greek iconoclast who sought renown through a great act of vandalism. It was decreed that Herostratus' name be struck from history. However, the opposite happened. 
With his new stab at Noreika's memorial, it is unlikely that Prof. Dr. Stanislovas Thomas' activism will be forgotten soon - especially by the owner of his NFT.


Tags Nazis jews in lithuania lithuanian jews nazi nazi war criminals lithuania Nazi collaborators activism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by