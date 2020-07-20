The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
AOC celebrates reaching rank of Silver III in 'League of Legends'

An outspoken fan of the game, moving up the ladder as a full-time congresswoman during an election year is no easy feat.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 20, 2020 06:09
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media following a televised town hall event on the “Green New Deal” in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media following a televised town hall event on the “Green New Deal” in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been hard at work during the coronavirus lockdown, having made it to the rank of Silver III in the popular online video game League of Legends.
"My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III," she said over Twitter.

Developed by Riot Games in 2009, League of Legends is one of the most popular online video games in the world, and helped kick off the modern rise of esports as a legitimate industry. It maintains a major foothold among online streamers, and its championships can rake in millions of viewers with millions of dollars in prize money on the line.
The congresswoman has made comments about her love of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title in the past. Notably, in 2018, she took to Twitter and said she was aiming for Bronze V, and added that her mains – video game terminology for the characters the player plays as most frequently and is most comfortable with using – at the time were Morgana, Lux and Miss Fortune. Nowadays, however, she seems to have dropped Miss Fortune in favor of Sona and Janna.
While this is a lower rank, she clearly found time to practice. By November 2019, she had reached the rank of Silver IV.
Her preferred role is as support, which seems appropriate given her job. "One can say my role is to support the people," she tweeted when asked about her role.
Now at Silver III, the icon of the Democratic Party's progressive wing and member of "The Squad" ranks in the mid-tier. Despite this, however, it is no simple feat to move up the game's ladder. Doing so is very time consuming, and many players struggle with moving up the ladder at all.
The fact that Ocasio-Cortez did so during an election year while also working full time is nothing short of impressive.
But while the New York congresswoman may rank in the mid-tier, she is outshined by one of her colleagues, Congressman Josh Harder (D-California), who in 2019 announced that he made it to Platinum, meaning he stands among League of Legends's top 20%.


