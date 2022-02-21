The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tahini deadly? A Jerusalem tourist's terrifying encounter with the condiment

An Austrian tourist discovered he is allergic to tahini after encountering it in Israel for the first time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 00:40

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 00:42
Tasting tahini at Asif (photo credit: ARIER EFRON)
Tasting tahini at Asif
(photo credit: ARIER EFRON)

Walter Spielmann, a tourist spending some time in Jerusalem, had a near-death experience with tahini shortly after he consumed the food, only discovering on Sunday that he was allergic to Israel's popular condiment.

Spielmann, 40, hailing from Austria, had reportedly suffered a heart attack as a result and was shortly taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center by MDA paramedics, who used a defibrillator to save his life after three electric shocks at the scene. 

Cardiologists at Shaare Zedek stated that they hope that Spielmann's incident will help future tourists be more aware of Israel's culinary traditions.

The Austrian native, who is an owner of a sports technology firm, visited Israel to oversee flooring installation in Jerusalem's Arena Sports Complex for the upcoming Maccabiah Games this summer. He said that he had never encountered tahini, and therefore did not know that he was allergic. He did know, however, that he was allergic to sesame.

Prof. Naama Constantini, head of Shaare Zedek’s Heidi Rothberg Sports Medicine Center, first determined that the cause of the incident was Spielmann's allergies after she arrived at the scene.

Walter Spielmann and Dr. Elad Asher at Share Zedek holding a container of techina that Walter now knows never to consume again. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER) Walter Spielmann and Dr. Elad Asher at Share Zedek holding a container of techina that Walter now knows never to consume again. (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

"Just as Prof. Constantini found, we recognized that this was linked to Walter being unaware that tahini is composed largely of sesame. To his incredible luck, the quick reaction on the scene and the fact that a defibrillator was located nearby saved his life. Combined with the additional care that we were able to provide here at Shaare Zedek, were it not for that quick response and the defibrillator, we wouldn’t be here telling this story,” said the Center's Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit Dr. Elad Asher.

The site of the incident occurred when Spielmann met with the Arena Sports Complex's CEO for lunch when he later rushed to and collapsed on the bathroom floor.

Spielmann thanked the medical professionals who saved his life upon release.



Tags Tourism shaare zedek medical center tahini
