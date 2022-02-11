COVID-19 in Israel: 27,000 new cases, R rate in decline

27,723 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday out of 127,468 tests administered with a positivity rate of 21.75, continuing the country's downward trend, the Health Ministry announced Friday morning.

The number of patients in serious condition fell to 1,074, at a decrease of 11.3% over the last week. Out of them, 346 are critical, 267 are intubated and 23 are connected to ECMO machines.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

248 are in moderate condition and the remaining 1,032 are in light condition.

So far, 688,816 Israelis received their fourth vaccine, with 4.4 million having received their third, 6.1 million received their second, and 6.6 million received their first.

The R rate - representing the number of people a sick person will infect - has also continued its steady drop, currently standing at 0.76.

Hospitals remain at tight capacity, with Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer at 1035 and the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem at 101%. Additionally, there are 4,175 healthcare workers sick with the virus.

The death toll stands at 9,431 at a decreasing rate of 28%.