Five-year-old girl finds gun outside her kindergarten

Police suspect that a gun hidden outside of a kindergarten was meant to be used for gang wars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 17:59
A gun confiscated from Arab communities (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A gun confiscated from Arab communities
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A five-year-old girl found a box containing a gun hidden in the grass by her kindergarten in Kfar Saba on Wednesday, according to a report by N12.

The kids in the kindergarten were taking part in Good Deeds Day on Wednesday by cleaning up the area surrounding the kindergarten when the girl found a box in the grass and showed it to the teacher. 

When the teacher opened the box and saw the gun, she reportedly called the police immediately and made sure to keep the children away and keep them calm.

When the police arrived, they conducted a search of the area to make sure there were no other weapons hidden there, but they did not find any other weapons.

The gun was taken to a ballistics lab for testing, and the police are going through surveillance footage to try to determine who hid the gun because it was probably put there to be used by one of Kfar Saba's crime gangs.

View of the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Jerusalem as they return to kindergarden on May 10, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)View of the Gan Nayot kindergarten in Jerusalem as they return to kindergarden on May 10, 2020 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The perpetrators are working off the assumption that kindergartens and schools and the surrounding areas are a good place to hide weapons because no one will suspect them," the police told N12. 



Tags children crime weapons
