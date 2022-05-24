The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jackdaws use a democratic process before taking off en mass - study

Research shows that jackdaws tend to call to each other before taking off together, and the calls function as votes for when to leave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 24, 2022 05:32
Jackdaws sit together on a wall. (photo credit: GEOGRAPH)
Research shows that jackdaws use a democratic process when leaving their roosts together.

In winter, jackdaws roost in groups of hundreds or thousands, and they commonly take off all at once at sunrise.

The peer-reviewed study, which was led by a team of researchers from the University of Exeter, recorded the rackets of jackdaws at various roosts in Cornwall before they take off as well as used pre-recorded jackdaw calls at a colony.

These tests revealed to the scientists that the jackdaws use a consensus when making decisions just like in a democratic process.

"After roosting in a large group at night, each jackdaw will have a slightly different preference about when they want to leave, based on factors like their size and hunger," said Alex Dibnah, who led the study as part of a Masters by Research at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

Leaving the roost together has various benefits, including safety from predators and access to information such as where to find food.

Alex Dibnah, study leader

"Our study shows that by calling out jackdaws effectively 'cast a vote' and, when calling reaches a sufficient level, a mass departure takes place," added Dibnah.

Other discoveries

Other discoveries included that mass departures happened within five seconds, usually between 45 before sunrise and 15 minutes after with possible rain-related delays, the rising intensity of calling meant the birds would depart earlier and playing recordings brought the time of departure forward by an average of six minutes.



