Rep. MTG: 'Weak' Canada's gun control could help Russia invade

Controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sparked controversy on Wednesday after tweeting that Canada's new gun control could allow for a Russian invasion.

The far-right lawmaker took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a speech announcing the country's new proposed gun control measures.

This proposal, made on Monday, would essentially halt buying, selling, importing and overall transporting handguns, though those who already own them would be allowed to keep them.

1. Trudeau quickly filled his father’s shoes, but in Canada not Cuba.This video emits nauseating weakness.A full on tyrannical gun control speech announcement with leaders in the background still masking bc of covid, which they’ve all been heavily vaxxed for. pic.twitter.com/3mV9YZpFr2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

The speech was described as "A full on tyrannical gun control speech" by Greene, who also took issue with the people in attendance wearing face masks for COVID-19.

"Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country," the congresswoman tweeted and specifying Russia.

She then went on to describe the Canadian military as "incredibly weak" and its people as "defenseless" due to the new gun proposal.

3. Canada has an incredibly weak military & now with Trudeau’s gun grab, his people are left defenseless not only by a criminal attacker, but also defenseless against another country’s military invasion.This is a terrible violation of rights to innocent Canadians by their Gov. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

"A heavily armed population backing up a strong military force is a mighty deterrent to any foreign would be invader," she continued.

"Democrats know this too and they demanded Ukraine’s people be armed with the same guns that cause them to shriek in outrage and they’re rushing to ban here."

This was followed by accusing Canada of expecting the US to defend them – something she claims all US allies expect as well.

5. Does Trudeau expect America to defend them?Of course, and so do the rest of western allied nations. The US taxpayers pay for the defense of many countries that do not deserve our military support for free or at all. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

Gun control controversy

While already a hot-button issue in US political discourse, discussions about gun control have become even more prominent following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Many politicians have weighed in on the subject and several, especially those on the far Right like Greene, have been vocal in their opposition to limiting access to deadly firearms.

Doubling down

Many on social media reacted to Greene's tweets with outrage, especially for suggesting that Canada could possibly be invaded.

However, the Georgia congresswoman later doubled down on her statements in another Twitter thread.

Well this started two things.1. Canadians & Dem Twitter accounts don’t know that Canada could be attacked, even though it has been a recent concern and prompted an Arctic air defense exercise and more.https://t.co/kWLhv9q2VZ1/4 https://t.co/3gr9EcQboK pic.twitter.com/Q3EUjIYMtX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

Here, citing a BBC article, she claimed that there has been concerns of a Russian invasion of Canada and that it was this concern that prompted an Arctic air defense drill.

After this, she claimed to recall how many on the US Left threatened to move to Canada should former US president Donald Trump win the 2016 election but didn't do so, and proposed that the US and Canada make a trade.

"Give us all your guns since you don’t want them, and freedom loving anti-vax Canadians, especially your truckers & and those who supported them," wrote the congresswoman, who has also been outspoken about being an anti-vaxxer.

"And in return, we will give you our Democrats including the Biden admin, Congressional Dems, resister federal employees, Hollywood commies, trans terrorist teachers, woke corporate CEO’s, super vaxxers, and we will throw in a bonus - George Soros and all his money. We will all be so happy!"

4. we will give you our Democrats including the Biden admin, Congressional Dems, resister federal employees, Hollywood commies, trans terrorist teachers, woke corporate CEO’s, super vaxxers, and we will throw in a bonus - George Soros and all his money.We will all be so happy! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

The end of her tweet referenced Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has leant his money to many liberal causes and has consequently become a figure who the Right claims is part of secret Jewish liberal conspiracies.

Greene has in the past made references to these antisemitic conspiracy theories, calling Soros, a Holocaust survivor, a Nazi.

Controversial comments and gigantic gaffes

The Twitter threads are merely the latest controversial remarks Green has made in recent days.

During a recent Facebook Live, the congresswoman issued a warning over the dangers of fake meat, which she claimed was grown in a "peach tree dish" in what is assumed to refer to petri dishes.

MTG warned everyone of “fake meat” grown in a “peach tree dish.” #PeachTreeDish pic.twitter.com/GYr7OJgzvi — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

This also comes months after she made a similar faux-pas, referring to the Nazi "Gazpacho" police rather than the Gestapo.

Despite her many controversial remarks and gaffes, Greene remains widely popular in her home district. Despite having been stripped of her Congressional committee spots for her controversial comments and actions, Greene won the Republican primary for her district and is widely projected to easily win another term in the House of Representatives.