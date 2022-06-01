The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rep. MTG: 'Weak' Canada's gun control could help Russia invade

Marjorie Taylor Green proposed Canada give the US its guns and anti-vaxxers and in return, the US would give all its Democrats, "trans terrorist teachers" and George Soros.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 04:58

Updated: JUNE 1, 2022 05:06
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week.
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)

Controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sparked controversy on Wednesday after tweeting that Canada's new gun control could allow for a Russian invasion.

The far-right lawmaker took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a speech announcing the country's new proposed gun control measures. 

This proposal, made on Monday, would essentially halt buying, selling, importing and overall transporting handguns, though those who already own them would be allowed to keep them.

The speech was described as "A full on tyrannical gun control speech" by Greene, who also took issue with the people in attendance wearing face masks for COVID-19.

"Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country."

Marjorie Taylor Greene

"Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country," the congresswoman tweeted and specifying Russia.

She then went on to describe the Canadian military as "incredibly weak" and its people as "defenseless" due to the new gun proposal.

"A heavily armed population backing up a strong military force is a mighty deterrent to any foreign would be invader," she continued.

"Democrats know this too and they demanded Ukraine’s people be armed with the same guns that cause them to shriek in outrage and they’re rushing to ban here."

This was followed by accusing Canada of expecting the US to defend them – something she claims all US allies expect as well.

Gun control controversy

While already a hot-button issue in US political discourse, discussions about gun control have become even more prominent following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Many politicians have weighed in on the subject and several, especially those on the far Right like Greene, have been vocal in their opposition to limiting access to deadly firearms.

Doubling down

Many on social media reacted to Greene's tweets with outrage, especially for suggesting that Canada could possibly be invaded.

However, the Georgia congresswoman later doubled down on her statements in another Twitter thread.

Here, citing a BBC article, she claimed that there has been concerns of a Russian invasion of Canada and that it was this concern that prompted an Arctic air defense drill.

After this, she claimed to recall how many on the US Left threatened to move to Canada should former US president Donald Trump win the 2016 election but didn't do so, and proposed that the US and Canada make a trade.

"Give us all your guns since you don’t want them, and freedom loving anti-vax Canadians, especially your truckers & and those who supported them," wrote the congresswoman, who has also been outspoken about being an anti-vaxxer.

"And in return, we will give you our Democrats including the Biden admin, Congressional Dems, resister federal employees, Hollywood commies, trans terrorist teachers, woke corporate CEO’s, super vaxxers, and we will throw in a bonus - George Soros and all his money. We will all be so happy!"

The end of her tweet referenced Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has leant his money to many liberal causes and has consequently become a figure who the Right claims is part of secret Jewish liberal conspiracies.

Greene has in the past made references to these antisemitic conspiracy theories, calling Soros, a Holocaust survivor, a Nazi.

Controversial comments and gigantic gaffes

The Twitter threads are merely the latest controversial remarks Green has made in recent days. 

During a recent Facebook Live, the congresswoman issued a warning over the dangers of fake meat, which she claimed was grown in a "peach tree dish" in what is assumed to refer to petri dishes. 

This also comes months after she made a similar faux-pas, referring to the Nazi "Gazpacho" police rather than the Gestapo.

Despite her many controversial remarks and gaffes, Greene remains widely popular in her home district. Despite having been stripped of her Congressional committee spots for her controversial comments and actions, Greene won the Republican primary for her district and is widely projected to easily win another term in the House of Representatives.



