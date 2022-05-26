Texas teen arrested in alleged Uvalde copycat attempt

Texas police arrested a high school student on Wednesday morning after a real pistol and a fake rifle were found in his car, parked outside of his school in Richardson, Texas. This comes just one day after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and eleven days after the murders at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

According to the Richarson Police Department's statement, they received a phone call midmorning on Wednesday reporting a young man holding what appeared to be a rifle, walking toward Berkner High School.

Police conducted a thorough search of the school and found the suspect already inside, without any weapons. Further investigation led to the discovery of one AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style rifle in the suspect's car.

Emergency response

FOX4 reports that Berkner High School and a nearby elementary school went into lockdown for approximately one hour that morning, during the police's search.

The teen was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone.