CDC Monkeypox guidelines: Have sex with clothes on, masturbate six feet apart

The new CDC guidelines are meant to inform people on how to manage the risk of contracting Monkeypox at social gatherings or during sexual encounters. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 05:46
: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta (photo credit: REUTERS/TAMI CHAPPELL/FILE PHOTO)
The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines on Monkeypox include advice on how couples should have sexual intercourse if one of them is infected with Monkeypox, such as having virtual sex with no in-person contact, avoiding kissing and engaging in socially-distanced couples masturbation.

The guidelines, which were last updated on June 8th, are meant to inform people on how to manage risk at social gatherings or during sexual encounters

While the guidelines advise those who may have become infected with Monkeypox to refrain from sexual activity entirely, it does offer advice for couples who decide to accept the risks involved, including: 

  • Have virtual sex with no in-person contact.
  • Masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other.
  • Consider having sex with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present.
  • Avoid kissing.
  • Remember to wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics.
  • Limit your number of partners.  
Man, woman holding hands (Illustrative) (credit: Negative Space) Man, woman holding hands (Illustrative) (credit: Negative Space)

The CDC further warned potential festival-goers to wear full outfits during festivals and remain mindful of skin-to-skin contact, including kissing.  

Monkeypox in 2022

Previously contained to Central and West Africa, 2022 has seen outbreaks of Monkeypox across North America and Europe. 

Monkeypox is primarily spread via direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox, though most of the direct contact involved with Monkeypox spread occurs during sexual intercourse.



