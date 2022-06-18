The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
CDC recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for children 6 months-5 years

President Joe Biden's administration plans to roll out the vaccines to the under-5 age groups as early as next week.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 18, 2022 20:35

Updated: JUNE 18, 2022 20:59
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months, making it likely a nationwide rollout can start next week.

The 12-0 vote in favor of the move needs to be signed off by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for the US government to start rolling out the vaccines for children aged 5 and under.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna Inc's shot for children aged six months to 5 years, and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged six months to 4 years. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for children over the age of 5.

"This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that," Beth Bell, one of the doctors on the panel, said following the vote. "Here is an opportunity to prevent a known risk."

Vaccine underway

President Joe Biden's administration plans to roll out the vaccines to the under-5 age groups as early as next week.

Vials with a sticker reading, ''COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only'' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Vials with a sticker reading, ''COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only'' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

"We will begin shipping millions of vaccine doses for kids to thousands of locations parents know and trust - including pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, and pharmacies," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"This infection kills children and we have an opportunity to prevent that."

Beth Bell

"As doses are delivered, parents will be able to start scheduling vaccinations for their youngest kids as early as next week, with appointments ramping up over the coming days and weeks."

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong the demand will be for the shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children aged 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated, federal data shows.



