Two Israelis bitten by snakes in separate incidents

Two people were evacuated to the hospital in critical condition on Friday night after being bitten by snakes. Both cases occurred less than an hour from each other.

The victims, a 79-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl, were evacuated to nearby hospitals. The man was taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed while the girl was treated at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The girl was bitten on Highway 31. She was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center via private vehicle. The 79-year-old man was bitten in the Jordan Valley Regional Council.

MDA paramedics provided both victims treatment until they reached the hospitals.

About three weeks ago, an IDF fighter from the Artillery Corps was bitten by a snake at a base in northern Israel, according to Hebrew media.

Last month, another two men, 49 and 33 respectively, were in critical condition from snake bites on the same day.