Ukrainian oligarch says he performed Jewish death curse against Putin

The "Pulsa Denura" curse has been directed against at least three Israeli politicians in the past.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 19:38
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Ukrainian Jewish oligarch Hennadiy Korban stated that he performed the Pulsa Denura "death curse" against Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio NV on Friday.

“Pulsa Denura is a complex, difficult procedure. I am not a person who strictly observes rituals, although I am a believer, but I think that this fast somehow also influenced the fact that so far Dniepro has not been hit. I want to knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx it, God forbid, nevertheless, it is so," Korban told the radio station.

"By the way, maybe this is irrational logic, very often dictators - such as Putin, Hitler, Stalin - are very irrational in this regard and believe in many magical, mystical things. After all, we know from various chronicles that there were some shamans, astrologers and non-traditional healers under these people. Therefore, these people are very inclined to believe and are afraid of some mystical things."

Korban called what he did a "warning."

"I warned Putin. Let him think and draw his own conclusions."

Ukrainian oligarch Hennadiy Korban

"In other words, Pulsa de Nura is not just a procedure that you can start whenever you want. This is a procedure when you have to warn the enemy or person whom you want to subject to this procedure - officially so that he knows that such a procedure is being started against him. I warned Putin. Let him think and draw his own conclusions."

Russian Israeli right wing activist Avigdor Eskin lays a Pulsa Denura death curse on Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin in response to the Oslo Accords. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)Russian Israeli right wing activist Avigdor Eskin lays a Pulsa Denura death curse on Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin in response to the Oslo Accords. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The businessman had warned that he would conduct the curse in mid-July, writing on his Facebook page "Putin, if you hit the Dniepro again, you will get a PULSA DENURA in response!"

Who is Hennadiy Korban?

Korban is a past business associate of oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, a former politician and a mining magnate who is famously belligerent. A member of the board of trustees of the Jewish community of Dnipro, he has spent millions on Ukrainian Jewry’s institutions and causes, as well as significant sums on beefing up Ukraine’s military capabilities against Russia. His sister, Victoria, is living in Israel and their parents are reportedly Israeli citizens. Korban is believed to hold Israeli citizenship in addition to his Ukrainian one. 

Korban was arrested in 2016 in connection with a $150,000 bribe that police said he had given to a judge. The investigation into his actions, which Korban has compared to an antisemitic blood libel, is ongoing.

The oligarch, who is also head of the territorial defense in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, had his Ukrainian citizenship stripped from him in July, with the official reason reportedly being that he held foreign citizenship. A petition calling for his citizenship to be restored has been signed by over 10,000 people.

What is the Pulsa Denura curse?

The Pulsa Denura ritual is attributed by some to the Kabbalistic text the Zohar or other Jewish mystical works, although multiple studies have found that the first instance of the curse ever being mentioned or used seems to be in the 20th century. Although the Aramaic term "Pulsa Denura" does appear in the Zohar and other works, it is almost always used in a metaphorical sense to describe either education, protection or punishment, according to a paper by religious studies professor Zion Zohar titled "Pulsa DeNura: The innovation of modern magic and ritual." 

The ritual is usually described as involving having at least ten mystics gather at midnight after having fasted for three days straight. The mystics light black candles, blow a shofar and intone the curse, before blowing out the candles. Multiple different versions of the text of the curse exist. The ritualistic actions often accompanying the curse resemble the actions often conducted in a herem (ex-communication) ritual.

In the past, the Pulsa Denura curse was directed by Israeli activists against former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, former prime minister Naftali Bennett and former prime minister Ariel Sharon.

Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA contributed to this report.



