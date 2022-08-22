Not just in China shops: Bull runs amok in Israeli bank

A bull ran amok in a bank in Lod on Monday morning before running back out and eventually being caught.

One video showed the bull running through the hallways of the bank as people chased it, trying to herd it out while another video showed it running wild in a parking lot as people fled from it.

תיעוד: שור שהשתחרר מבעליו נכנס הבוקר לסניף בנק לאומי בלוד. בעליו, תושב העיר, אותר, הגיע למקום וקשר אותו. אין נפגעים@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/l1cp22yBmk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2022

How was the bull caught?

The bull was eventually caught by Israel Police officers who shot it with a dart to sedate it, and the local authority was called along with a veterinary service in the city.

The owner was tracked down and tied him up.

No one was injured in the incident.

"We were walking toward Bank Leumi, and suddenly, a big bull entered the building," a Lod resident told N12. "We stood still so as not to anger him. We tried to act normal while other people ran away and closed doors."