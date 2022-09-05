‘Daredevil’ free climber snaps selfie from top of London Shard

Londoners who were awake at around 5 a.m. on Sunday and looked to the top of the Shard would have seen free climber Adam Lockwood, 21, at the top, snapping a selfie.

Measuring 300 meters high, the skyscraper is the tallest building in Britain and among the tallest in the world.

Before Lockwood was brought to the ground and arrested, he became the second person believed to reach the top of the skyscraper, media outlets noted.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, the BBC cited the Metropolitan Police Service as saying.

Due to the shard's close proximity to London Bridge station, the area was cordoned off from passengers, according to The Mirror.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended. A number of cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police reportedly said.

Emergency responders stand at the bottom of the building as two free climbers go up the Shard, in London, Britain, September 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (credit: JAMES J. MARLOW VIA REUTERS)

Lockwood's previous feats

According to The Mirror report, Lockwood has previously climbed structures around the world, such as a 365-meter crane in Dubai and a power station in Croatia.