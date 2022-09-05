The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

‘Daredevil’ free climber snaps selfie from top of London Shard

Adam Lockwood is the second person believed to reach the top of the skyscraper, media outlets noted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 02:39

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 02:53
A view shows the Shard with two free climbers going up on it, in London, Britain, September 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (photo credit: JAMES J. MARLOW VIA REUTERS)
A view shows the Shard with two free climbers going up on it, in London, Britain, September 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
(photo credit: JAMES J. MARLOW VIA REUTERS)

Londoners who were awake at around 5 a.m. on Sunday and looked to the top of the Shard would have seen free climber Adam Lockwood, 21, at the top, snapping a selfie.

Measuring 300 meters high, the skyscraper is the tallest building in Britain and among the tallest in the world.

Before Lockwood was brought to the ground and arrested, he became the second person believed to reach the top of the skyscraper, media outlets noted.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, the BBC cited the Metropolitan Police Service as saying.

Due to the shard's close proximity to London Bridge station, the area was cordoned off from passengers, according to The Mirror.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended. A number of cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident,”

Spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended. A number of cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police reportedly said.

Emergency responders stand at the bottom of the building as two free climbers go up the Shard, in London, Britain, September 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (credit: JAMES J. MARLOW VIA REUTERS)Emergency responders stand at the bottom of the building as two free climbers go up the Shard, in London, Britain, September 4, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (credit: JAMES J. MARLOW VIA REUTERS)

Lockwood's previous feats

According to The Mirror report, Lockwood has previously climbed structures around the world, such as a 365-meter crane in Dubai and a power station in Croatia.



Tags United Kingdom London Britain England
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by