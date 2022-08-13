'Zionists, go home!' chanted at anti-Israel protest in London

An anti-Israel protest held on Downing Street, London told all Zionists to "go home" on Wednesday.

One of the protest's attendees brought a sign saying "Stop the Judaization of Jerusalem, and Britain, Europe, Ukraine and USA." Another poster at the scene said that "Zionism uses Jews as human shields."

Another protester brought a poster that said "Hamas are gallant fighters for the Palestinian cause. They show huge bravery against the might of the Israeli military." Other signs the protesters held included messages such as "end the Israeli occupation" and "end the siege in Gaza."

London today: antisemites scream “Zionists go home”That’s the point…we did pic.twitter.com/HbjjCnzjje — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) August 11, 2022

"There is only one solution, Intifada Revolution" was another chant that was heard at the protest.

The protest was referred to as a "Rally for Palestine," organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, according to the organization's website. The protest was in response to Operation Breaking Dawn that happened earlier this month.

Responses to the protest

In response to the chants, one Twitter user wrote that "they're telling Zionists to go home, doesn't that kind of make them Zionists, too?" Another user said that the chant was the "best self-defeating slogan."

Another user said that it is "such an illogical thing to say when you protest against Israel."

Jerusalem Post columnist Emily Schrader said, "that's the point…we did."

Pro Palestine Demonstration at Downing St heart of London yesterday. Let's see what it looked like The banner reads:"Stop Judaization of Jerusalem, and Britain Europe Ukraine and USA" pic.twitter.com/MEYd5lrkDm — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) August 11, 2022

Author and former Labor MK Dr. Einat Wilf responded with: "Otherwise known as the call to 'Make Aliyah.'"

Journalist and writer David Collier called the protesters "thugs" and that they are the new Nazis - and they have overrun left-wing political spaces, media, academia and NGOs. They are even in schools teaching our children."

Antisemitism in London

Earlier this month, a Jewish mother in London was chased by an assailant with a stick and had her 8-month-old baby sprayed with an unidentified liquid while the mother was walking home.

This week, a British man was sentenced to 43 months in a youth offenders’ institution for hitting a British rabbi over the head with a brick last year.

Last year saw a sharp rise in antisemitism in the UK – especially in the midst of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.