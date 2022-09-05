Should you play music during sex? Reddit thread debates, goes viral

Playing music during sex is not uncommon and can be widely seen in pop culture depictions. A Reddit thread from 2012 blew up on the internet over the past few days, debating the question: Are there songs you maybe should not play during sex?

In the thread, the poster explained their reasoning for looking for exactly the right song to play during the act: "I read online that you can play music and match the rhythm in order to put on a better performance."

Reasonable, right? Except for the one song that the poster said his girlfriend "hate[d] and sa[id] turn[ed] her off in a major way." He identified the song as Cbat by Hudson Mohawke, a Scottish DJ.

The part that baffled the man was that his girlfriend of two years yet had withheld this information from him - and about his favorite bop.

Why did this go viral now?

For reasons yet unknown, this question is what has baffled the internet over the last few days, with users expressing their joint confusion, as well as admiration, for the girlfriend.

"A moment of silence for that poor woman suffering 2 years of this," wrote one user on the YouTube video of the song. "She 100% used that 17 second introduction to mentally prepare herself for the trauma she was about to endeavour. She was a real soldier," wrote another.

But the man didn't seem to understand the issue. "I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it’s a good love making song with good rhythm," reads the post.

He worded his frustration in the following way:

"To leave it for two years thinking our sex life is great but in her eyes has just been ruined by my music has left the whole situation feeling awkward and I’m a bit annoyed." Reddit poster

What about the girl?

There has, so far, been no confirmed reaction from the then-girlfriend. An account owned by a girl on TikTok, who has claimed to be the girl the post was written about, allegedly responded to the viral post:

"I thought this song was perfect and I always thrust along with the tune and feel it gives me the perfect rhythm for doing the deed to," he concluded his claim.

How has the internet responded?

Reddit users were, overall, not very sympathetic to his problem, and called out his lack of common sense, both in the song choice and in the decision to play it every time.

"No way can someone be this clueless," wrote Reddit user xxanity. "First, you shouldn't be playing the same song every time you bang... Second, it should never be this song... Third you should be asking your partner what music they want or if they want music at all," they added.

"My guy. My man. My friend. That song sounds like a mouse caught in the talon of an owl slowly dying. At least the intro does. I couldn't make it much further. It's really bad. I'm so sorry," wrote another user.