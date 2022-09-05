The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Should you play music during sex? Reddit thread debates, goes viral

In 2012, a man posted on Reddit about his girlfriend of two years not liking the song he had chosen for them to have sex too. This week, the internet sized him up.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 09:14
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Playing music during sex is not uncommon and can be widely seen in pop culture depictions. A Reddit thread from 2012 blew up on the internet over the past few days, debating the question: Are there songs you maybe should not play during sex? 

In the thread, the poster explained their reasoning for looking for exactly the right song to play during the act: "I read online that you can play music and match the rhythm in order to put on a better performance." 

Reasonable, right? Except for the one song that the poster said his girlfriend "hate[d] and sa[id] turn[ed] her off in a major way." He identified the song as Cbat by Hudson Mohawke, a Scottish DJ. 

The part that baffled the man was that his girlfriend of two years yet had withheld this information from him - and about his favorite bop

Why did this go viral now? 

For reasons yet unknown, this question is what has baffled the internet over the last few days, with users expressing their joint confusion, as well as admiration, for the girlfriend

"A moment of silence for that poor woman suffering 2 years of this," wrote one user on the YouTube video of the song. "She 100% used that 17 second introduction to mentally prepare herself for the trauma she was about to endeavour. She was a real soldier," wrote another. 

"A moment of silence for that poor woman suffering 2 years of this."

User on YouTube

But the man didn't seem to understand the issue. "I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it’s a good love making song with good rhythm," reads the post.

He worded his frustration in the following way:

"To leave it for two years thinking our sex life is great but in her eyes has just been ruined by my music has left the whole situation feeling awkward and I’m a bit annoyed."

Reddit poster

What about the girl? 

There has, so far, been no confirmed reaction from the then-girlfriend. An account owned by a girl on TikTok, who has claimed to be the girl the post was written about, allegedly responded to the viral post: 

@rosiesispacked♬ Cbat - Hudson Mohawke

"I thought this song was perfect and I always thrust along with the tune and feel it gives me the perfect rhythm for doing the deed to," he concluded his claim. 

How has the internet responded? 

Reddit users were, overall, not very sympathetic to his problem, and called out his lack of common sense, both in the song choice and in the decision to play it every time

"No way can someone be this clueless," wrote Reddit user xxanity. "First, you shouldn't be playing the same song every time you bang... Second, it should never be this song... Third you should be asking your partner what music they want or if they want music at all," they added. 

@betusboi THIS POOR GIRL BRO LMAO #reddit ♬ Cbat - Hudson Mohawke

"My guy. My man. My friend. That song sounds like a mouse caught in the talon of an owl slowly dying. At least the intro does. I couldn't make it much further. It's really bad. I'm so sorry," wrote another user. 



Tags music women social media sex sexual education Sexiest man TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by