How long is sex really supposed to last?

For many men, ejaculating quickly scares them and is considered to be an "insult." The time a man manages to last is a direct confirmation of his performance in bed.

In this day and age, a lot of people compare their sex lives to the pornography that they watch, making themselves insecure about their own bodies and how long they can last in bed. But what a lot of people don't know is that realistically, what people might consider "fast" is actually pretty average.

"The idea of an all-night sex session may have been appealing in my 20s, but a decade later, the only physical activity my body wants to do for more than an hour is shoving Doritos into my mouth while I watch videos on YouTube." Instagram Influencer Nadia Bokodi

How do we know?

Instagram Influencer Nadia Bokodi brought up this issue with her former partner. She said that 20 minutes is enough time for her while her former partner was ready to go on for hours on end.

Couple in bed [file photo] (credit: INGIMAGE)

"An hour and a half after we started, I ended the 'sex-a-thon,'" Bokodi tells Walla. "The idea of an all-night sex session may have been appealing in my 20s, but a decade later, the only physical activity my body wants to do for more than an hour is shoving Doritos into my mouth while I watch videos on YouTube."

The influencer began researching the subject and found some interesting studies from the past such as a study by Alfred Kinsey in 1948. The study showed that three-quarters of the men that participated in the study "finished" within two minutes.

A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, states that the average orgasm lasts between three and seven minutes.

"What's interesting, is that even though women overwhelmingly take longer to reach an orgasm, men are the ones who usually want to continue for a longer time," she said. "This is partly also related to the fact that many men treat porn as sexual education one way or the other."

According to statistics, at least a quarter of adults between 18 and 24 are influenced by pornography scenes which makes them feel insecure if they can't last longer than ten minutes or if they finish within three minutes.