The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Exercise

How long is sex really supposed to last?

"The idea of all-night sex may have been appealing in my 20s, but a decade later, the only physical activity my body wants to do for more than an hour is shoving Doritos in my mouth." - Nadia Bokodi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 05:57
A couple in bed together, sex (Illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A couple in bed together, sex (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

For many men, ejaculating quickly scares them and is considered to be an "insult." The time a man manages to last is a direct confirmation of his performance in bed.

In this day and age, a lot of people compare their sex lives to the pornography that they watch, making themselves insecure about their own bodies and how long they can last in bed. But what a lot of people don't know is that realistically, what people might consider "fast" is actually pretty average.

"The idea of an all-night sex session may have been appealing in my 20s, but a decade later, the only physical activity my body wants to do for more than an hour is shoving Doritos into my mouth while I watch videos on YouTube."

Instagram Influencer Nadia Bokodi

How do we know?

Instagram Influencer Nadia Bokodi brought up this issue with her former partner. She said that 20 minutes is enough time for her while her former partner was ready to go on for hours on end.

Couple in bed [file photo] (credit: INGIMAGE)Couple in bed [file photo] (credit: INGIMAGE)

"An hour and a half after we started, I ended the 'sex-a-thon,'" Bokodi tells Walla. "The idea of an all-night sex session may have been appealing in my 20s, but a decade later, the only physical activity my body wants to do for more than an hour is shoving Doritos into my mouth while I watch videos on YouTube."

The influencer began researching the subject and found some interesting studies from the past such as a study by Alfred Kinsey in 1948. The study showed that three-quarters of the men that participated in the study "finished" within two minutes.

A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, states that the average orgasm lasts between three and seven minutes.

"What's interesting, is that even though women overwhelmingly take longer to reach an orgasm,  men are the ones who usually want to continue for a longer time," she said. "This is partly also related to the fact that many men treat porn as sexual education one way or the other."

According to statistics, at least a quarter of adults between 18 and 24 are influenced by pornography scenes which makes them feel insecure if they can't last longer than ten minutes or if they finish within three minutes.



Tags sex pornography scientific study sexual education exercise
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by