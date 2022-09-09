Hora bass drops: Haredi wedding DJ with EDM music goes TikTok viral

This isn't your parents' Haredi wedding, save the hava nagila for later.

An ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jewish wedding went viral on the social media platform TikTok when a video was uploaded of a Haredi DJ blasting EDM music.

What is Jewish wedding music?

Typically, Haredi weddings have similar religious music and dancing, such as the classic hava nagila and other songs. Its a ceremony steeped in Jewish traditions of modesty, with classic music, separate dancing and eschewing many aspects of modernity.

Evidently, however, that wasn't the case with this wedding, uploaded by Der Muzikant.

As of Friday, September 9, the TikTok video currently has over 200 thousand likes.

But this isn't so strange for the channel.

Der Muzikant calls itself the place to find Jewish music performances and is present across a wide range of social media platforms. Altogether, it has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and continues to share music clips and performances.

But let's see if another viral hit awaits them in the future.