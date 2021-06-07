WATCH: Parking lot collapses into sinkhole at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek



עם אחד בפרסום ראשון ממצלמות אבטחה של שערי צדק: כלי הרכב פשוט קורסים למטה. pic.twitter.com/ysQxEeBH1T June 7, 2021

A parking lot collapsed into a giant sinkhole at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, a mere hour after being opened to the public for the first time, Israel Police reported.After eight fire and search-and-rescue crews are searched for people who may be trapped underneath the rubble, police determined that nobody had been injured in the incident.The sinkhole fell near where tunnels are being dug on Highway 16. The Jerusalem Ministry added that they are currently investigating a connection between the two.Security footage shows three cars falling straight into the sinkhole. It is still unknown if there were people inside, though police later added that the likelihood of people getting stuck is low.Due to concerns over another collapse, the area has been declared a danger zone, and the building has been cordoned off. Additionally, traffic has been cleared out and blocked in the area around the hospital.