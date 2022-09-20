The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shakira's boyfriend cheated with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli - report

Shakira's boyfriend, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, is rumored to have had an affair with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli back in 2012.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 02:51
FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique with wife, Shakira during the match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Canada's Denis Shapovalov, November 24, 2019. (photo credit: SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS)
FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique with wife, Shakira during the match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Canada's Denis Shapovalov, November 24, 2019.
(photo credit: SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS)

Shakira's boyfriend Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, is rumored to have had an affair with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli back in 2012 according to a recent report.

For the last several months, iconic Colombian singer Shakira and her partner Spanish-Catalonian football player Gerard Pique are Reportedly going through a rather ugly break-up. 

Reports from the last six have said that Pique cheated on Shakira on multiple occasions, including with a friend of Shakira (who is 20 years younger than her).

Now, a new report by Spanish journalist Jordi Martin claims that in 2012, Pique had an affair with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli.

The report claims that their affair was an "open secret", but he had only recently been able to confirm it through a personal friend of Refaeli.  

Bar Refaeli (credit: REUTERS/PAOLO BONA)Bar Refaeli (credit: REUTERS/PAOLO BONA)

Shakira is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with many top hits including "Hips Don't Lie," "Chantaje," and "Whenever, Wherever."  Just two and a half years ago, she had performed in the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez.

How long have Shakira and Pique been together?

Shakira's relationship with the Spanish football star began in 2011, a year after they first met when Shakira released her World Cup hit theme song "Waka Waka" (This Time for Africa). During all this time Pique stayed loyal to his club, playing for his childhood team FC Barcelona, playing for the Spanish-Catalonian club for two tenures from childhood to 2004, and then from 2008 to today. 

In 2012, Refaeli broke up with Leonardo Di Caprio, after their relationship had ended a year before. 



