Can you spot the cat hiding in this picture?

If you are a fan of optical illusions and visual challenges, you should take a good look at the colorful painting below.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 14:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 15:01
Confused expression. (photo credit: PIXAHIVE)
Confused expression.
(photo credit: PIXAHIVE)

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to spot the hidden animal in the following image.

A painting within which you may find a dog walking through a forest with trees, a river and mountains in the background, recently got popular on Tiktok, where it proved difficult to interpret for viewers.

@in_clusive Can you find the hidden cat? #opticalillusion #illusion #trending #viral ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound

That's because the photo is actually an optical illusion, and hiding with it is the image of a cat.

What's the answer?

Larry the cat walks outside of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 7, 2022. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS) Larry the cat walks outside of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 7, 2022. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

The challenge may seem especially complicated, with many viewers even claiming that it is impossible to find, but if you look closely, you will find out where it is. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Many viewers also hinted the answer in comments sections where the puzzle was being posted and reposted all over the internet. Want to know the hint? It's this: Look everywhere for the cat except on the ground.

Whether you found the cat or not, it's no big deal! We'll reveal the answer for you:

You can see the image of a cat formed by the branches of the tree above the dog, just like an outline.



