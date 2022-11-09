Can you spot the cat hiding in this picture?

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to spot the hidden animal in the following image.

A painting within which you may find a dog walking through a forest with trees, a river and mountains in the background, recently got popular on Tiktok, where it proved difficult to interpret for viewers.

That's because the photo is actually an optical illusion, and hiding with it is the image of a cat.

What's the answer?

The challenge may seem especially complicated, with many viewers even claiming that it is impossible to find, but if you look closely, you will find out where it is. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Many viewers also hinted the answer in comments sections where the puzzle was being posted and reposted all over the internet. Want to know the hint? It's this: Look everywhere for the cat except on the ground.

Whether you found the cat or not, it's no big deal! We'll reveal the answer for you:

You can see the image of a cat formed by the branches of the tree above the dog, just like an outline.