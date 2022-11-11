In recent years, the month of November has become known as the month for shopping. The credit cards are ironed out, the ATMs are emptied, and most of us spend money on things we don't need, just because the magic word "discount" has been thrown into the air.

And, Hollywood is full of people who don't know what to do with all the money they have. So what do you do when there is too much of it? Start buying stupid things, of course. Did you think that the red reversible coat you bought was unnecessary? Just think about what would happen if you bought a dinosaur skull.

What items have celebrities purchased that nobody really needs?

Director James Cameron spent 20 million dollars on an area in New Zealand that includes, among other things, a walnut farm. Less connected to agriculture is Celine Dion who bought a humidifier worth two million dollars in order to "protect her vocal cords and skin from the desert climate while in Las Vegas."

Kylie Jenner once spent over 20,000 dollars on a designer teddy bear for her son (credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

In 2003, Bono forgot his hat in London. He paid $1,500 to have the hat flown first class from London to Rome. True, it's not a huge amount, but it's a rather silly expense. A new hat would have cost less.

Jay-Z bought a luxury racehorse for $55 million, while Icon purchased an entire diamond mine in 2007. You know, rappers have a sensitive relationship with their bling.

And, here's a paranoid purchase that we can really relate to: George Lucas purchased a property worth 100 million dollars in California. And, since it's in an area that suffers from severe fires, he decided to protect his home by buying a firefighting unit, which included a fire truck and 12 full-time staff members.

Sapphires, pearls and diamonds, oh my!

Are you have trouble buying gifts for your partner? Tired of banal purchases of flowers and jewelry? Take an example from Ben Affleck, who bought Jennifer Lopez a toilet seat worth 105,000 dollars. And she is indeed someone that requires a special seat, one with sapphires, pearls and diamonds. Although maybe others would prefer the stones set in a ring instead.

Jennifer Lopez once received a 15,000 dollar toilet seat from Ben Affleck. (credit: AMY SUSSMAN/GETTY IMAGES)

And, there are also terrifying purchases, ones that come straight from The Handmaid's Tale. While they were married, Tom Cruise bought Katie Holmes a home ultrasound machine worth 200,000 dollars. But then, what can you expect from Scientologists?

And if you thought that celebrities only flaunt their money in private, you'll be happy to hear that there are also public fights. Leonardo DiCaprio competed for the purchase of a dinosaur skull. Cage won, and paid 276,000 dollars, only to discover that the bone sold to him was stolen, upon which he returned it to its owner.

And finally, Kylie Jenner bought her son a 20,000 dollar Louis Vuitton teddy bear, and Mike Tyson bought a gold bathtub worth 2.2 million dollars for his first wide. Is it any wonder he declared bankruptcy in 2003?