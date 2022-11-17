The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Turkish 'sex cult' leader sentenced to 8658 years in prison

The court sentenced Adnan Oktar to 891 years for charges placed against him directly, but was also found responsible for crimes committed by his acolytes.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 10:03
Religious Leaders Meeting Adnan Oktar (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Religious Leaders Meeting Adnan Oktar
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Islamic televangelist and "sex cult" leader Adnan Oktar has been sentenced to 8658 years in prison by the Istanbul 30th High Criminal Court on Wednesday, following a retrial on charges of directing a terrorist organization, sexual abuse, depriving someone of their liberty, blackmail, money laundering and espionage, according to Turkish media.

10 other defendants who were part of the cult were also sentenced to 8,658 years in prison.

Oktar, who wrote books under the name Harun Yahya, was sentenced to 1075 years in jail last year after being tried in Istanbul, alongside 236 others accused of being enablers or members of his organization, although the ruling was later overturned on appeal by an upper court.

Oktar was originally arrested in 2018, along with hundreds of his acolytes, as part of a probe by Istanbul's police financial crimes unit, which led to a police raid on his villa, revealing he ran a criminal ring under the disguise of an Islamic cult.

The court sentenced Adnan Oktar to 891 years for charges placed against him directly, but was also found responsible for crimes committed by his acolytes.

judges had their final say on the fate of 215 defendants, including 72 currently in detention, crushing the hopes of Oktar, who was confident that the retrial would result in his release, according to his statements in earlier hearings, Turkish media said.

Speaking after the announcement of the decision, Oktar said, “We have full love for you. We have full confidence in our government. We are happy with the decision. God made the decision. We have good days in our lives. Islam will rule the world. Turkey will be a beautiful country. May the decision be beneficial,” according to Anadolu.

Adnan Oktar

Adnan Oktar

He was the first one to be expelled from the hall as the trial was concluded. As Oktar was released, all the defendants and the audience stood up and applauded.

Internationally known talk show host

Oktar was internationally known for a talk show he hosted on his own A9 TV channel, which often featured a mix of religious discussion alongside scantily clad women.

The cult leader constantly surrounded himself with young women, which he called his “kittens,” who would declare their devotion to him and were the most prominent advocates of his movement.

One woman who had previously testified at Oktar's trial said that he had sexually assaulted her, as well as other women, and forced them to take contraceptive pills.

Around 69,000 contraceptive pills were found by police on his properties, which he claimed, while on trial, were used to treat skin disorders and menstrual problems, according to Middle East Eye.



