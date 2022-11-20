Kim Kardashian may've just been caught in another Photoshop mishap

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's ex, has moved on and it looks like his relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski is going somewhere serious.

The one who seemingly isn't managing to break free following the breakup is Kardashian herself, who decided to publish particularly sexy photos on the day that Davison and Ratajkowski's photos were published.

It appears to be a classic "Hey Pete, look what you've lost" move, but Kim's supposed prank backfired on her after netizens spotted an unfortunate Photoshop mishap in one of the photos, which were posted to promote her SKIMS brand.

The shocked reactions did not take long to arrive, and they all deal with one fundamental question: What happened to Kimi's inner thigh?

It looks as though she has a third leg prodding out behind her right leg in the racy photo. Fans were quick to point it out and ask Kim exactly what she's doing.

Others said that this isn't photoshop, but rather a natural occurrence due to the ripples in Kardashian's body - after all, she is curvy.

Many were nevertheless quick to condemn over the thought that it may have been touched up to make it look as though Kardashian has a "thigh gap."

What is a thigh gap?

A thigh gap is, you guessed it, a significant space between the inner thighs of some women while they stand upright. While it is a natural occurrence and is usually based on genetic factors, it became a popular talking point in some of the more diet-centric media and is often correlated with eating disorders.

Indeed, one commenter wrote that the photo is "my motivation to starve myself."

Nevertheless, most of the comments are those who are complimenting her appearance.