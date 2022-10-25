'I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,' Gigi Hadid wrote

Model Gigi Hadid denounced antisemitism on Sunday when she shared comedian Amy Schumer's Instagram post calling for support for the Jewish people in the wake of rising antisemitism.

"I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," said the post shared by Hadid.

In her original post, Amy Schumer called for others to show support for the Jewish community.

"Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don’t know the holocaust happened. Stand up," said Schumer.

Kim Kardashian has also added her voice to the list of celebrities condemning antisemitism. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

The backlash toward Hadid

However, some, such as the NGO StopAntisemitism, had difficulty taking Hadid's support against antisemitism seriously.

"No Gigi Hadid, you most certainly do not support your Jewish friends," said StopAntisemitism, accusing Hadid of denying "the Jewish right to self-determination," propagating "lies and hatred against the Jewish nation" and magnifying "antisemitic voices to the millions that follow you."

The Hadid family and their anti-Israel past

Hadid and her family, sister Bella and father Mohamed, have in the past been highly critical of Israel.

In March, Hadid was criticized by pro-Israel groups for equating the suffering of Ukrainians and Palestinians, and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, the American-Palestinian model has also denounced terrorist attacks against Israelis. In April she spoke against a Dizengoff Street attack that claimed the lives of three Israelis.

"I would like to say that terrorism goes against the true message of the Free Palestine Movement. What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy, and is disappointing to Palestinians who want peace and fairness for all - regardless of religion, race or politics," Hadid wrote in her post. "Innocent Israelis don't deserve to die."

Hadid also gave her condolences to the families of the terror victims and received intense backlash from anti-Israel activists.

Hadid's father Jordanian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid has in the past entertained antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.

"How long the world can be so silent?" asked Mohamed Hadid in May. "The Zionists have the world under their control, unfortunately. They even want to kill the [sic] journalists and buy the outlets...The New York Times and others."

More recently, in October, Hadid compared Zionists to Hitler and called to "Globalize the Intifada."

