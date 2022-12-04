The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Noodle the pug, viral TikTok sensation, dies at 14

Noodle the pug was beloved by millions worldwide for his "bones day" and "no bones day" predictions on TikTok.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 08:45
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Noodle the pug, a social media icon whose predictions of whether a given day would be a "bones day" or "no bones day" made him beloved by people across the world, passed away late last week at the age of 14, according to the dog's owner Jonathan Graziano.

"I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday," Graziano said tearfully on Saturday in a video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram. 

"It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive," he added.

It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️

Graziano urged Noodle's many fans to celebrate him nonetheless.

"He lived 14 and 1/2 years, which is about as long as you hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run! Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us."

Jonathan Graziano

Who was Noodle the pug?

Noodle was adopted by Graziano when he was seven years old and would rise to social media fame largely over TikTok in 2021. 

Should Noodle sit upright in the morning, this was deemed a "bones day," which is a day when one could get out of bed and accomplish things. Should Noodle instead go back down, this was a "no bones day," which was a day of staying in bed, treating yourself, and so on.

What started out as a joke quickly took off as something about Noodle seemed to resonate with millions of people worldwide. This newfound popularity would see the duo of Graziano and Noodle appear on TV shows and even lead to the release of a children's book about Noodle and no bones days, which came out in the fall of 2022.

World mourns the loss of Noodle

Many around the world took to social media to mourn the loss of the popular prophetic pug, especially other popular social media dogs.

"Yesterday, Noodle passed away peacefully at the age of 14. He was so loved by so many. It will now and forever be… a bones day," tweeted the WeRateDogs Twitter account.

"RIP Noodle The Pug. A great friend and a pug who spread joy to millions," tweeted the account of fellow online pug sensation Doug the Pug. "May it forever be a bones day."

Pavlov the Corgi's Twitter account wrote: "Rest in pawradise Noodle, thank u for  reminding us that it’s ok if it’s just one of those days."



