Records show that dog adoption is at an all time low in 2021

Dog adoption rates decreased by 38% in 2021 from the previous year.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 00:18
Despite pet adoption being on the rise amid COVID-19, Israelis have shown a clear preference for smaller dogs, leaving shelters overflowing with larger dogs. (photo credit: SPCA ISRAEL)
Despite pet adoption being on the rise amid COVID-19, Israelis have shown a clear preference for smaller dogs, leaving shelters overflowing with larger dogs.
(photo credit: SPCA ISRAEL)
As 2021 comes to a close, the Let the Animals Live foundation published their statistics showing that Israel is at an all time low in the number of people adopting dogs from the shelter with a 38% decrease from 2020.
According to the statistics published on Wednesday, 1,078 dogs were adopted from the foundation's shelters in 2020, as COVID-19 broke out and brought with it lockdowns. To compare, this year only 667 dogs were adopted.
Not only was there a decrease in adoption, but 308 dogs were abandoned by their owners who rethought the adoption and returned them to the shelters.
Dogs are known as "man's best friend", and studies show that dogs strengthen their owners, both by the release of Oxytocin when stroking the dog and by strengthening the owner's immune system.
At the height of COVID, people were shut up at home, and more and more of them began to adopt pets, especially dogs. This year, however, people began to return to normal, making it hard for them to hold pets.
Major, one of the family dogs of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2021. (credit: ADAM SCHULTZ/WHITE HOUSE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)Major, one of the family dogs of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2021. (credit: ADAM SCHULTZ/WHITE HOUSE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
"The happiness of many dogs being adopted during COVID have turned into days of sadness and frustration for the people who abandoned them and returned them to the cage with no injustice on their parts," Director-General of Let the Animals Live told Maariv.
"There is nothing harder than seeing a dog return from a home to the cage. Nothing hurts the dog's feelings more. That moment when the dog is left in the cage, he looks at you with sad eyes like he understands. But he doesn't really understand what he did to deserve abandonment."
"We are calling to people to come and adopt a friend"


