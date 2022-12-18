Woman attacks ex-boyfriend with sex toy, ties him with rope, tape

Petah Tikva Police indicted a 37-year-old woman on Sunday after receiving a report that she arrived at her ex-boyfriend's home and attacked him, covering his face with adhesive tape and cuffing his hands with rope.

A dispute about cats

An investigation showed that the 50-year-old victim's ex-girlfriend, a 37-year-old resident of Haifa, came to his apartment in order to take the former couple's cats.

She first cut off the electricity at the electrical closet in the stairwell. When the victim exited the apartment to find out what caused the blackout, the woman surprised him by spraying pepper spray in his face, then tied him up with ropes and covered his face with adhesive tape.

The woman then entered the apartment to search for the cats. While she was looking for the cats, she noticed that the victim had managed to free himself from the ropes.

Items allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The second attack

She then proceeded to attack him again, this time using a jar and a sex toy she found in the apartment while threatening to burn the victim with a small flamethrower that she had brought with her.

The victim finally managed to escape and alert a neighbor, while the ex-girlfriend fled the scene.

Ropes and tape allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

She was later found and detained by the police. On Sunday she was indicted by prosecutors from the Israel Police's central district.