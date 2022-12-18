The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Woman attacks ex-boyfriend with sex toy, ties him with rope, tape

Police indicted a woman suspected of attacking her ex-partner in Petah Tikva because of a dispute over their cats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 18:53
Hands tied with rope (illustrative). (photo credit: Lee Jae-Won/REUTERS)
Hands tied with rope (illustrative).
(photo credit: Lee Jae-Won/REUTERS)

Petah Tikva Police indicted a 37-year-old woman on Sunday after receiving a report that she arrived at her ex-boyfriend's home and attacked him, covering his face with adhesive tape and cuffing his hands with rope.

A dispute about cats

An investigation showed that the 50-year-old victim's ex-girlfriend, a 37-year-old resident of Haifa, came to his apartment in order to take the former couple's cats.

She first cut off the electricity at the electrical closet in the stairwell. When the victim exited the apartment to find out what caused the blackout, the woman surprised him by spraying pepper spray in his face, then tied him up with ropes and covered his face with adhesive tape.

The woman then entered the apartment to search for the cats. While she was looking for the cats, she noticed that the victim had managed to free himself from the ropes.

Items allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Items allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The second attack

She then proceeded to attack him again, this time using a jar and a sex toy she found in the apartment while threatening to burn the victim with a small flamethrower that she had brought with her.

The victim finally managed to escape and alert a neighbor, while the ex-girlfriend fled the scene.

Ropes and tape allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Ropes and tape allegedly used by the accused woman in the attack of her ex-boyfriend. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

She was later found and detained by the police. On Sunday she was indicted by prosecutors from the Israel Police's central district.



Tags Haifa petah tikva domestic violence in israel israeli police domestic violence Cats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by